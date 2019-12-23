Three died in tractor-bike collision in Visakhapatnam

Three people have died in a road accident when a tractor collided with a bike on Gobbur highway in Kasimkota Mandal area here on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Nageswarao, Satish and Apparao, all three residents of Sivaram Puram village in Buchayapeta Mandal.

Reportedly, four people were on the bike when it met with an accident. According to officials, three persons died on the spot, while Devullu was critically injured in the incident. He has been admitted to Anakapalli government hospital here and is undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

