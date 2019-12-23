Non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over adversary in future: Army chief

Asserting that the Army must lead in embracing technology, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over the adversary in future. Addressing a defence seminar here, he said necessity was no longer the need for invention and innovations were driving technological advancement.

Indian Army has to remain at the forefront of technological embrace, he said. "Non-contact warfare is gaining relevance in future wars. That is not to say that the man on the ground...with a rifle in his hand will no longer remain relevant. They will remain relevant all through the ages," he said.

"Non-contact warfare will help us in gaining advantage over the adversary in future. Therefore, it is important to understand the context in which we need to move forward in this direction," General Rawat said. Quantum technology, cyber space and above all artificial intelligence, all these need to be leveraged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

