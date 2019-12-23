Chhattisgarh: Woman set ablaze by boyfriend's family dies

A 20-year-old woman, who was set on fire allegedly by her boyfriend's family members in Raipur district, has died, police said on Monday. The woman, Saraswati Sonwani, was admitted to a government-run hospital here with over 80 per cent burns on Saturday, a police official said.

"She died during treatment late Sunday evening," he adding that three persons were booked in connection with the incident and two of them have been arrested. The incident took place in Kholha village under Abhanpur police station limits on December 18, but came to light on Saturday when the hospital authorities in Raipur city informed police about the admission of the woman with serious burn injuries.

The woman's brother subsequently lodged a police complaint against the parents and another relative of his sister's boyfriend Lallu Satnami (25). According to the complaint, the victim went to her boyfriend's house on December 18 after getting a call from him, he said.

When she reached Satnami's home, he was not there and his parents and brother's wife thrashed the woman. They then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Abhanpur town, but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a Raipur-based hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, he said. Based on the complaint, Lallu Satnami's father Jalal Satnami (55), mother Dukalha Bai (50) and his brother's wife Naini Bai (22) were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), he said.

After the woman's death, they were also charged under IPC Section 302 (murder), the official said. The two accused women were arrested on Sunday evening and efforts are on to nab Jalal Satnami, who is absconding, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lallu Satnami's parents were against his relationship with the victim, he said, adding that this could be the reason behind the incident..

