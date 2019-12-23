Gautam Buddh Nagar : Farmers to protest demanding extra compensation for acquired land

Demanding extra compensation for their acquired farmlands, the farmers of the district will organise a protest march in front of the Greater Noida Authority office here on Monday. Their main demands pertain to "64.7 per cent extra compensation from the authorities" for their acquired farmland and 50 per cent employment in companies established on the acquired land.

With huge security deployed to man the situation, the Greater Noida authority office has turned into a virtual cantonment ahead of the protest The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna along his subordinates is present to maintain law and order (ANI)

