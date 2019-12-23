Left Menu
Stun grenades were not used during AMU protest: Aligarh SSP

  • Aligarh
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:17 IST
Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari on Monday said he was ready to face an inquiry over allegations on social media that stun grenades were used by police during a protest by AMU students last week. However, the officer could not confirm if the non-lethal weapon was used by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), saying police will speak to the paramilitary force's officials to "ascertain the truth."

Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on December 15 at a campus gate after which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till January 5.They broke a police cordon and fought pitched battles with the security personnel. “I am ready to face any inquiry on this issue because I can produce all official records of my department to confirm that not a single stun grenade was used against the protesting students on last Sunday night (December 15),” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulhari said.

Asked if RAF, which was deployed during the protest, had used stun grenades as was alleged by some of the injured students, he said,“We will raise this question with RAF officials so as to ascertain the truth”. Some video clips in which loud explosions can be heard and huge flames can be seen during the clashes have surfaced.

The SSP said police are examining all such electronic evidence before reaching a conclusion. After the clashes, the situation in Aligarh has been largely peaceful as authorities have been holding public meetings, according to a senior district administration officer.

Kulhari himself has addressed over 50 mohalla-level meetings. During protests against the amended law on December 14, the SSP had successfully averted any form of violent protests by saying, "Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, is my idol and I promise you that if you protest peacefully, I will ensure that your concerns and demands are addressed suitably."

Kulhari had also addressed AMU teachers and sought their cooperation hours after the AMU Teachers' Association had held a silent protest march. The association's secretary, Najmul Islam told PTI, "Kulhari’s initiative is commendable since we are able to register our anguish in a peaceful democratic manner."

AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor told reporters that all evidence, including video clips and CCTV camera footage, of the confrontation between police and students will be placed before an internal inquiry committee and for judicial probe whenever it comes up. On vacating of hostels, Mansoor said “Despite all pressure we did our best to ensure all possible assistance and security were provided for transporting about 12,000 students to different parts of the country”.

"Long distance buses, including those to Kashmir, which were arranged and paid for by the university, were escorted by armed policemen to ensure safety and security of the students,” he said.

