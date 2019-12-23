Civil society organisations, activists demand inquiry into police action on Jamia, AMU students

An alliance of civil society organizations and activists on Monday demanded that the government launch a high-level judicial inquiry into alleged police excesses against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Addressing a press conference, members of the alliance also demanded that all cases registered against those protesting the amended citizenship law be "unconditionally" withdrawn and those arrested be immediately released.

Ravi Nair, a member of the alliance, said, "We have taken stock of the situation in a meeting. We are not looking for amendments, we want scrapping of CAA lock stock and barrel." PTI GVS SLB CK

