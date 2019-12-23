Don't rely on digital age proof while serving liquor to suspected underage customers: Delhi govt to bars

Delhi's clubs, hotels and bars will now have to check physical age proof of suspected "underage" customers for consuming alcohol with the government declaring that digital copies will no longer be acceptable. According to the Delhi Excise Rules, the legal drinking age is 25 years in the national capital.

The directive was issued after the excise department found during recent inspections that a few "underage" customers were consuming liquor pretending after producing fake digital IDs before the staff of bars, clubs and hotels. "All restro-bars, hotels and clubs have been asked to be careful while serving liquor to any person apparently under the age of 25 years and verify customer's age only with a physical ID instead of its digital version carried on mobile phones," a government official said.

In 2015, a proposal to bring down the legal drinking age from the current 25 to 21 in the city had been submitted to the Delhi government, but the AAP dispensation had turned it down. Recently, the government had warned these establishments against serving liquor to "underage" customers.

"Under the Section 23 of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, no person or licensed vendor or his employee or agent can sell or deliver any liquor to any person under the age of 25 years," the official said. If the offence is proved, strict action, including cancellation or suspension of licence and imposition of heavy fines, on an erring establishment can be taken, he said.

