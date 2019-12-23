PFI's UP head, two others of Islamic outfit arrested for violence in Lucknow: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and his two aides for allegedly masterminding violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. "We have got success in arresting mastermind of Lucknow violence. Wasim, Nadeem and Ashfaq of PFI have been arrested by the police. While Wasim is state head, Ashfaq is treasurer and Nadeem is a member of PFI," SSP, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters here.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had on Sunday said that authorities suspect the role of PFI and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state which has claimed 18 lives and left hundreds of people, including many policemen, injured. Police have recovered placards, flags, pamphlets and papers, literature, newspaper cuttings and banners and posters of NRC/CAA protest from them, the SSP said.

During interrogation, Nadeem and Ashfaq told police that they made the strategy for December 19 protests and publicised it on social media, he added. The official said 33 FIRs have been filed in the state capital and 150 people arrested so far.

He said Robin Verma and Mohammad Shoaib of the Rihai Manch have already been arrested for their involvement in inciting the mob. Nadeem and Ashfaq incited people for the protest through WhatsApp and other platforms by sharing literature and video, Naithani said.

Maulana Shadab and 11 members of the PFI were earlier arrested in Shamli in similar cases, he added.

