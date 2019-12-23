RSS chief to address public meeting on Dec 25 in Hyderabad

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a public meeting here on December 25 as part of the RSS's three-day 'Vijaya Sankalpa Shivir' (camp) beginning here from Tuesday. Bhagwat would be present on all the three-days of the RSS Telangana Karyakarta camp and give his guidance to karyakartas (members), Telangana RSS State Secretary K Ramesh and State President B Dakshinamoorthy told reporters here on Monday.

Cyient Technologies Founder-chairman BVR Mohan Reddy would be the chief guest at the public meeting on December 25, they said. About 10,500 karyakartas from all over Telangana would attend the camp.

Ramesh said the number of 'shakhas' (branches) in Telangana has increased to 3,494 this year when compared to 2,016 shakhas in last year. "Out of a total 1613 upa-mandals (cluster of villages) in Telangana state, Sangh shakhas are spread in 1,000 upa-mandals..," he said.

According to Ramesh, RSS is expanding its presence in villages too. Swayamsevaks are engaged in conducting more than 1.5 lakh service activities including eradicating caste discrimination and environmental protection, he added.PTI VVK BN BN.

