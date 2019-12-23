'Russia considers CAA domestic issue, can be resolved by dialogue'

Russia considers the Citizenship Amendment Act a domestic policy of India and if there are any issues it should be resolved through dialogue "without escalation", a senior Russian diplomat here said on Monday.

Responding to a question, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said "this is a domestic policy of India and we are not interfering".

"However if there are any issues, it should be resolved based on dialogue without escalation," he added.

