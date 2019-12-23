Indian citizenship granted to Pakistani woman in JK's Poonch
A Pakistani woman, who is married to an Indian man in Jammu and Kashmir's border district Poonch, was granted Indian citizenship on Monday, officials said. The certificate of registration granting Indian citizenship to Khatija Praveen, wife of Mohammad Taj, was handed over to her by District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav at his office, they said.
The officials said Praveen, who was born in Pakistan, was granted Indian citizenship on the basis of marriage to an Indian under section 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Praveen, along with her husband, expressed great happiness and gratitude upon receiving the certificate from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
