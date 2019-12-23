Left Menu
CISF takes over security of Indian Museum at Kolkata

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:39 IST
Image Credit: The security drills have been stepped up at the Delhi Metro stations and at the Delhi airport in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26. (Twitter; @CISFHQrs)

A contingent of armed CISF commandos on Monday took over the security of India's 'oldest and largest' museum -- the Indian museum -- located in Kolkata, a senior official said. A total of 59 personnel of the paramilitary force, led by an Assistant Commandant (AC) rank officer, were inducted at the museum to secure it against all kinds of threats including those from terrorist elements.

An induction ceremony was held at the museum that was attended by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. "The museum is known by different names like Asiatic Society Museum, Imperial Museum and then later as Indian Museum, Kolkata. It is the largest and oldest museum in India.

"The museum is a huge monument located in the heart of Kolkata and is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union ministry of culture," a CISF spokesperson said. It is an institution of national importance and a vast collection of rare and extremely valuable artifacts. Thousand of visitors come to the museum every day, the spokesperson added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the museum, control the overall access to the facility and vehicle-borne quick-reaction teams of commandos will also be stationed at vantage points to respond in case of an attack or sabotage-like activity at the facility, a senior official said. The force last year had taken over the security of the historic Victoria Memorial located here.

With this induction, the CISF now has a total of 347 units under its security cover across the country, the spokesperson said.

