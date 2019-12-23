3 drug peddlers held with contraband in J-K's Ramban

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin and cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Banihal, at a check-point at Ramsoo and recovered 130 grams of heroin from his possession, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on, the officials added. In the other incident during patrol duty near Ramsoo police station, two men on seeing the police patrol party tried fleeing from the spot but the alert cops apprehended the suspects after a brief chase, they said.

After a thorough search, police recovered cannabis weighing 260 grams from Nasir Ahmed and 13 grams of heroin from Gulam Nabi, they said. Both suspects have been taken into custody, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.