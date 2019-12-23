FIR against two for posting 'defamatory' comments against CM Gehlot

An FIR was registered here on Sunday against two people for allegedly posting "defamatory and objectionable" comments against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Facebook page. The accused, Bheem Singh Golwar and Leelaram Sharma, allegedly posted the comments on the Facebook page handled by one Harikishan Saini.

"The FIR was registered on Sunday against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act," Station House Officer (SHO) Murlipura police station Ramavtar Singh said. Singh said that no arrests have been made so far and the matter was being investigated.

Saini alleged in the FIR that a post regarding the chief minister's visit to Albert Hall for reviewing the preparations of peace march was uploaded on the page on Saturday. He said that the two accused posted "defamatory and objectionable" comments against Gehlot which he saw on Sunday and lodged the case against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

