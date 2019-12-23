A senior priest of the Catholic Church on Monday urged the Centre to "carry out necessary revision" of the Citizenship Amendment Act before implementing it. Head of Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, said issues related to the Act should not be allowed to cause communal divide in society and differences between religions.

Necessary deliberations are also required to solve the confusion about the manner in which the Act is going to be implemented, Alencherry, who is the new head of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, told reporters here. "The Church always wishes to opt for the reconciliation path," he added..

