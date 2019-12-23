Guwahati: GoAir flight lands back immediately after take-off due to technical snag
A GoAir flight -- GOW 546, which took off from the city airport to Kolkata, had to land back due to a minor technical snag on Monday.
A GoAir flight -- GOW 546, which took off from the city airport to Kolkata, had to land back due to a minor technical snag on Monday.
"At around 11.17 am, the pilot of GoAir flight GOW 546 requested for a return to Guwahati due to a minor technical problem. The pilot landed back the flight at 11.29 am at Guwahati Airport," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
There were 132 passengers and seven crew members on board. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
GoAir flight takes off from Singapore a day after suffering 'tech issue'
Assam: Protests continue against CAB in Guwahati, Dibrugarh
GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight had air turn back due to technical issue, says spox
We don't have any update to share: MEA on whether India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from Dec 15-17.
ISL match in Guwahati postponed due to curfew in wake of CAB protests