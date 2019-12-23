Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 52 kgs of ganja seized in Kolkata, five arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:12 IST
Over 52 kgs of ganja seized in Kolkata, five arrested

Five persons includingthree women were arrested from the city on Monday morningafter a huge quantity of ganja was seized from theirpossession, police said

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Narcotic Cell ofthe city police conducted a search operation near Ultadangarailway station in Manicktala area and seized over 52 kgs ofganja from them, they said

"They failed to produce any satisfactory document andwe have started a case at Manicktala police station. We areinterrogating them and a probe has been initiated," a seniorpolice officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Be committed to police's mission in achieving peace in J-K: DGP to pass out constables

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday asked the pass out constables to be committed and contribute in the mission of the force in achieving peace in the Union Territory. He was speaking at the attestation-cum-p...

'Deliberate disinformation' about CAA being induced in innocent minds: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said deliberate disinformation is being induced in the minds of innocent masses, leading to misgivings amongst certain sections of people about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Singh also said that ...

Italian right-to-die activist acquitted of assisting suicide

A Milan court on Monday acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of aiding suicide, following a landmark constitutional court ruling which breached Italys traditional rejection of helping suffering people to die. Marco Cappato, a membe...

RBI purchases Rs 10,000-cr G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 cr securities via OMOs

The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations OMOs. Last week, the RBI had announced the simult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019