Over 52 kgs of ganja seized in Kolkata, five arrested
Five persons includingthree women were arrested from the city on Monday morningafter a huge quantity of ganja was seized from theirpossession, police said
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Narcotic Cell ofthe city police conducted a search operation near Ultadangarailway station in Manicktala area and seized over 52 kgs ofganja from them, they said
"They failed to produce any satisfactory document andwe have started a case at Manicktala police station. We areinterrogating them and a probe has been initiated," a seniorpolice officer said.
