Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave continues in north India, Himachal reels below freezing point

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:17 IST
Cold wave continues in north India, Himachal reels below freezing point

Intensely cold weather continued to prevail in North India with Himachal Pradesh reeling under sub-zero temperatures. The national capital remained cold with the minimum temperature settling at 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Keylong in the hill state recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 14.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. While Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Manali and Bhuntar in Kullu shivered at minus 3 and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The meteorological department has predicted that the national capital is likely to witness the longest cold spell in December after 1997. Another cold day is predicted on Tuesday in Delhi that has already witnessed eight consecutive cold days or an eight-day cold spell so far, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre.

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh decreased on Monday but in some respite to the residents, the weather remained dry and clouds made way for sunshine, a Meteorological Department official said. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 0.8 degree Celsius on Sunday night – down from 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature in Drass plummeted about six degrees from minus 21.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier to settle at a low of minus 27.4 degrees Celsius, the official said. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night – down from the previous night's minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, he said.

There was no let up in the cold wave sweeping parts of Haryana and Punjab over the past few days with Narnaul reeling at a minimum of 1.7 degrees Celsius on Monday. Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place across both states recording a low of three degrees below normal minimum temperature, while Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab at a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius on Monday.

The night temperatures are expected to further dip in the state in the next 24 hours, the Met department has predicted. In Uttar Pradesh, dense fog occurred at a few places over the eastern parts of the state and moderate fog occurred at isolated places over the western parts, the Met department said.

Predicting the weather for Tuesday, it said cold conditions during the day along with rain and thundershowers are very likely at different places in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Be committed to police's mission in achieving peace in J-K: DGP to pass out constables

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday asked the pass out constables to be committed and contribute in the mission of the force in achieving peace in the Union Territory. He was speaking at the attestation-cum-p...

'Deliberate disinformation' about CAA being induced in innocent minds: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said deliberate disinformation is being induced in the minds of innocent masses, leading to misgivings amongst certain sections of people about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Singh also said that ...

Italian right-to-die activist acquitted of assisting suicide

A Milan court on Monday acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of aiding suicide, following a landmark constitutional court ruling which breached Italys traditional rejection of helping suffering people to die. Marco Cappato, a membe...

RBI purchases Rs 10,000-cr G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 cr securities via OMOs

The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations OMOs. Last week, the RBI had announced the simult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019