Three labourers die while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai

Three labourers died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in the premises of a residential high-rise in suburban Govandi on Monday, police said. According to a police official, the incident took place around 1 pm in the SRA's Maurya Society, a 22 storeyed building located in the Ganeshwadi area, when the labourers, hired privately, went inside an eight feet deep septic tank to clean it.

The trio got trapped inside and declared dead on arrival after they were brought out and taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi in eastern Mumbai, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Sashikumar Meena said, "The incident took place in the afternoon when three labourers - Bisavjit Debnath (32), Santosh Prabhakar Kalsekar (45) and Govind Sangram Chortiya (34) - entered into the tank and got trapped. They died due to suffocation." "They were brought out from the tank with the help of Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who rushed them to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival," he said.

The DCP said an investigation in the tragic episode was on. "We have registered three separate accidental death reports and further investigation was underway," Meena said.

