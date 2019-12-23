JMM-led alliance wins majority in Jharkhand assembly

The JMM-led 3-party allianceattained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly onMonday, Election Commission website said

The coalition, comprising the JMM, Congress and theRJD, has already clinched 43 seats, two more than the half waymark, even as nine more results are to be declared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

