JMM-led alliance wins majority in Jharkhand assembly
The JMM-led 3-party allianceattained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly onMonday, Election Commission website said
The coalition, comprising the JMM, Congress and theRJD, has already clinched 43 seats, two more than the half waymark, even as nine more results are to be declared.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JMM
- Jharkhand
- Election Commission
- Congress
ALSO READ
RJD, JMM complicit in scams during UPA rule: Yogi Adityanath
JMM, Congress don't have any roadmap or willingness to develop Jharkhand: Modi
JMM leader accuses CM of making 'objectionable' comments on
JMM leader Hemant Soren thinks he can become Jharkhand chief
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, who led JMM-Cong alliance, for win in Jharkhand.