Gita Gopinath calls on PM

Director of the IMF's research department Gita Gopinath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Modi with the Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.