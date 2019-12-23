CAA protest: Migrant labourers from West Bengal assaulted in Kerala

Three migrant labourers from West Bengal were allegedly assaulted by four unidentified persons for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, held at Nadapuram here on Sunday. According to Nadapuram police, Safeequl Islam, his brother and a friend, hailing from West Bengal, were attacked on Sunday night after miscreants entered their room located at Kallachi Court Road here.

The migrant labourers told police that the alleged attack took place as they joined a protest organised against the CAA in the city. "Three of them suffered injuries in the attack and were taken to Nadapuram hospital. They were discharged on Monday," the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

