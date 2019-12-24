Woman files rape complaint against trainee IPS officer

Police is investigating the complaint of a woman who has alleged that a trainee IPS officer raped her on the pretext of marriage but broke off the engagement through an SMS after he was selected for the service. The officer had left for training in Hyderabad following his selection in Indian Police Services (IPS) this year.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Jodhpur West) Umesh Kumar Ojha said the woman claimed that the trainee officer had informed her about breaking the engagement through an SMS before leaving for the training. According to the complaint, filed at the Dev Nagar police station, the woman stated that she was engaged to an IPS aspirant from Bikaner in 2017. He was preparing for civil service examination in Jodhur then.

She was taken to an isolated house in Jodhpur and was forced to have physical relation with him, the complaint said. But after his selection into the IPS, the results of which were declared a few months earlier, he refused to continue the engagement and clearly told her that he would not marry her, it said.

According to the complaint, she and her family tried to convince him but in vain.

