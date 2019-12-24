Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mangaluru violence: Police release video of protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 14:05 IST
Mangaluru violence: Police release video of protesters

Days after the violent protests in Mangaluru against CAA resulted in the deaths of two people, police released video clippings purportedly showing protesters bringing stones in an auto-trolley, hurling it at the personnel and trying to destroy the CCTV cameras. The video also shows protesters covering their face with clothes to conceal their identity and attempting to destroy CCTV cameras in a bid to wipe out evidences.

The video footages were released last night after the opposition Congress and the JD(S) claimed that the people who died during the firing were 'innocent' and nowhere connected to the violence. Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy had met the family members of the deceased and both of them gave away cheques of Rs 5 lakh to each of the two family members.

This was besides Rs 10 lakh exgratia given by the state government to the families, which lost their members in the police firing on last Thursday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the police for exercising maximum restraint even in the face of extreme violence and slammed opposition leaders for calling the 'notorious people' innocent.

"There are videos taken by media persons and captured in the CCTV cameras, which show how large scale stone-pelting had taken place (in Mangaluru). In a systematic manner, people had covered their face, destroyed the CCTV cameras and carried out arson and looting in an organised way. They also indulged in stone pelting and used petrol bomb," Bommai told reporters.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement that innocent people were killed, Bommai said, "Siddaramaiah has called the stone pelters and those involved in arson innocent and wants to support them. By calling them innocent, Siddaramaiah has given clean chit to the notorious people but we have not, he said.

The BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said the footages released by police were a "stark reminder of violent protests in Kashmir as youth in large number hit the street and started throwing stones at the police". "It was only when the things went out of hand police opened fire," Kateel told reporters after inaugurating a day- long workshop on the CAA at the Karnataka BJP headquarters here.

Noting that the truth has now come out, he said the entire violence was pre-meditated and blamed Congress for instigating violence. Kateel also suspected that agitators from outside Karnataka took part in the violence and arson.

"Congress has to answer who were behind the violence and who threw stones at police. Can they be innocent?" Kateel asked. Meanwhile, Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao justified protesters covering their faces.

Addressing reporters in the Congress office, Rao said, "The protesters had no choice but to cover their faces as police lobbed tear gases." Two persons were killed in a police firing in Mangaluru last Thursday as the protest against the CAA had turned violent, following which the city was brought under curfew and mobile internet service was suspended. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka ex-minister arrested over car accident get bail

A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to a former Cabinet minister who was arrested last week over a years-old traffic accident, detention the opposition claim is part of a government witch-hunt of political opponents. The Magistrate c...

Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales

Vietnam seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and hidden inside wooden boxes shipped from Nigeria, state media reported Tuesday. The bust comes at the end of a year of big wildlife seizures destined for communist Vietnam, a hotbed of t...

Venice flood damage to St. Mark's Cathedral totals millions

Venice, Dec 24 AP Every stone is a treasure, says the technical director of St. Marks Basilicas vestry board, indicating the prized gold-leaf mosaics overhead, the inlaid stone pavement and the marble clad walls of the 923-year-old masterpi...

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019