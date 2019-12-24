Two women, newborn girl killed in road accident in Bareilly

Three persons including an infant were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a tempo they were riding on got hit by a car in Bhamaura area here, police said.

The incident took place in the morning killing Rajeshwari (48), a newborn girl and an unidentified woman, they said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said adding that they are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

