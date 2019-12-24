One killed, five injured in landmine blast in Jharkhand

One person was killed while five sustained critical injuries in a landmine blast in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jamuna Kumari. The injured have been admitted to the Sadar hospital here.

The incident occurred while they were here on a visit to the Kekrang waterfalls. (ANI)

