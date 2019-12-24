Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:08 IST
Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, officials said. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar added that a department of military affairs headed by the CDS will be created under the defense ministry. The CDS will be a four-star general and his salary will be equivalent to that of service chiefs, the minister said.

Officials said the CCS also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which finalized responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS, they said. In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services.

Days after the prime minister's announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalize an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS. "The cabinet has approved the creation of the post of chief of defence staff. The CDS will be a four-star general who will also head the department of military affairs.

The department will be created under the Defence Ministry and the CDS will function as its secretary. His salary will be equivalent to that of service chiefs," Javadekar said at a media briefing. The government is likely to appoint the country's first CDS in the next few days. Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, due to retire from service on December 31, is believed to be a front-runner for the post.

Officials said the CDS will be first among equals among service chiefs. However, in the list of protocol, the CDS will be higher than the service chiefs. The main task of the CDS will be to ensure 'joint manship' among the three services. This will include powers to work on setting up few theatre commands as well as allocating military assets among the services to synergise their operations, they said.

At present, the three services coordinate their work under the framework of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), which will be subsumed into the new structure after the appointment of the CDS. The CDS will also act as a single-point military adviser to the prime minister and defense minister on key defense and strategic issues.

A high-level committee set up to examine the gaps in the country's security system in the wake of the Kargil war in 1999 had called for the appointment of a CDS as a single-point military adviser to the Defence minister. A group of ministers analyzing required reforms in the national security system had also favored appointing a CDS.

In 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task force had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite a call for his release by the European Court of Human Rights, as a trial over his involvement in 2013 protests continued. Kaval...

Jharkhand Speaker quits

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique saidOraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticketThe result of the 81-member House have a...

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest Star Wars movie - one of the top Christmas films - Singapores media regulator said on Tuesday, so that more children can watch it....

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had requested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019