Upset over boys celebrating her birthday, MP girl kills self

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh after getting upset over some unidentified boys celebrating her birthday in a crass manner, police said on Tuesday. She hanged herself in her home on Monday night in Tharbarana village, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Jatara police station in charge Anand Singh Parihar.

"Some boys reached her village on December 22 and celebrated her birthday by playing loud music, dancing and announcing her name on the speaker. It upset her and it seems she took the extreme step after this incident," he said. She is a Class X student and the boys are possibly from her school in a neighbouring village and efforts were on to identify them, the official added.

Family members of the girl have also alleged some boys were harassing her on her way to school, and claimed it was the same group that had turned up at the village uninvited to celebrate her birthday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

