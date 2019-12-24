Left Menu
Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ clusters

  New Delhi
  Updated: 24-12-2019 17:15 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:15 IST
Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ clusters

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana' for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters and said the AAP government would provide a pucca house to every citizen of Delhi. According to the chief minister, 65,000 families residing in slum areas were distributed ownership certificates on Tuesday and they would soon be provided pucca houses.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said in the last 70 years no government has worked for the people of JJ clusters and these certificate would ensure that these slums would not be demolished. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which is mandated to construct houses for the slum dwellers, had launched a survey in June this year to ascertain the number of beneficiaries to be provided pucca houses.

Around 65,000 families have so far been covered under the ongoing survey. "It is a matter of great pride and happiness for all of us today. The slum dwellers who have been covered under the Delhi government's survey will be getting pucca houses," Kejriwal said.

"These certificates are a surety of non-destruction and non-encroachment of your slums, as well as a surety of getting pucca houses," he said.

