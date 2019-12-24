Left Menu
Governor convenes a meeting of all VCs and education secretary

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:55 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@jdhankhar1)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday said he has convened a meeting of all the vice-chancellors and the state education secretary on January 13 to discuss the "serious situation" in the state universities. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state over a range of issues, said he would like to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the situation in the universities.

"The situation pertaining to the state universities is very serious. I have convened a meeting of all vice-chancellors and the education secretary on January 13," he said while addressing a press conference here. The governor said that there have been efforts by the state government to undermine the authority and functioning of the governor.

"There is policy paralysis. Universities are in captivity and caged by the state government," he said. Dhankhar's entry into Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend the annual convocation, was blocked on Tuesday by protestors who shouted slogans against the CAA and waved black flags. It prompted him to denounce the incident as "total collapse of rule of law".

