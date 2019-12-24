Left Menu
Kumar Sanjay Krishna appointed chief secetary of Assam

  PTI
  • |
  Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 24-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:09 IST
The Assam government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Kumar Sanjay Krishna as the new chief secretary. A state government order said that Krishna, a 1985 batch IAS officer at present the additional chief secretary Home, Political and Disaster Management will take over as the chief secretary after the incumbent Alok Kumar retires on December 31.

The Assam government also transferred nine senior IAS officers. Jishnu Barua will be the Additional Chief Secretary Home and Political and Revenue and Disaster Management Departments in addition to his present duties of Secretariat Administration (Archives) Department, the order said.

Barua is, however, relieved from his additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary Environment and Forest and Excise Department. Rajiv Kumar Beta was relieved from the additional charge of Chairman of Board of Revenue, Assam and Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Soil Conservation and Transformation and Development Departments but will continue as Chairman of Assam Administrative Tribunal.

V S Bhaskar, additional chief secretary Pensions and Public Grievances, Hill Areas and Mines and Minerals Departments was posted as Chairman of Board of Revenue, Assam. Syedain Abbasi, principal secretary Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Information Technology and Science and Technology departments will hold additional charge of principal secretary Pension and Public Grievances Department.

Biswaranjan Samal, principal secretary Cooperation and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Departments and MD, Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited was posted as principal secretary Hill Areas Department. Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary Health and Family Welfare, Finance and Pension and Public Grievances Departments and additional principal resident commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi was transferred and posted as principal secretary Finance Department and Transformation & Development Department.

Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, principal secretary Sports and Youth Welfare Departments will be the new principal secretary Environment and Forest, Excise and Mines and Minerals Departments. Preetom Saikia, Commissioner and Secretary Elementary Education, Secondary Education and Cultural Affairs Departments will hold additional charge of Commissioner and Secretary Printing and Stationery and Information and Public Relations Departments.

Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Commissioner Barak Valley Division, Development Commissioner, Hill Areas and Commissioner and Secretary Finance and Transformation and Development Departments and CEO of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog will hold additional charge of Commissioner and Secretary Soil Conservation Department, the order added..

