SFI, DYFI activists try to block Karna CM's car in Kerala

  • Thiruvai
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:32 IST
Activists of the pro CPI(M) SFI and DYFI waved black flags, raised slogans and tried to stop the car of Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa at Pazhayangadi here, but were chased away by the police on Tuesday. "The activists surrounded the CM's car, raised slogans and tried to stop the vehicle.

Some of them came in front of the vehicle, but were removed by police, No damage was done to the vehicle, Kannur Superintendent of Police Prateesh Kumar Sinha, told PTI. At least 12 workers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have been taken into custody, he said.

The pro Congress Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress workers also waved black flags at the CM's convoy in Kannur this morning. Yediyurappa was on his way to Madayikavu temple when the incident occurred.

Protesters had waved black flags at the chief minister at the Thiruvananthapuram airport also. Police had taken into custody at least 20 activists of the Youth Congress, for allegedly attempting to show black flags to the Karnataka Chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.PTI COR UD ROH VS VS.

