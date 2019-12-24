Girl, boy commit suicide in Delhi's Bawana

A 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling in Vijay Nagar Colony of New Delhi's Bawana area. The incident took place on Monday at 3:10 pm when the parents of the girl had gone to work to DSIIDC here as labourers.

According to the police, the duo committed suicide because they could not marry each other as they were distant relatives. A suicide note signed by the girl and the boy has also been recovered from the site stating the condition of not getting married as a reason for committing suicide.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.