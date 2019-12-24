Cold wave tightens grip in Haryana, Punjab

The cold wave tightened its grip in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering several notches below normal limits at many places in the two states. Common capital Chandigarh, which remained engulfed in fog during the day, recorded a high of 13.4 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal limits.

Severe cold prevailed during the day in Amritsar (11 deg C), Ludhiana (11.6 deg C) and Patiala (12.4 deg C) in Punjab where the maximum temperatures were eight notches below the normal. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 12.2 deg C, nine notches below normal, while Ambala registered a maximum of 13 deg C, seven degrees below normal.

Karnal's maximum settled at 14 deg C, six degrees below the normal, while Narnaul registered a high of 13 deg C, eight degrees below normal. The night temperatures too hovered below normal at a few places.

Narnaul reeled at a low of 3.7 deg C. Among other places, Hisar recorded a low of 5.7 deg C, Ambala 7.5 deg C, Rohtak 6.8 deg C, Sirsa 7.1 deg C, Amritsar 6.6 deg C, Ludhiana 7.3 deg C, Bathinda 6.7 deg C and Gurdaspur 5.9 deg C.

A Meteorological Department official said most places in the two states remained engulfed in fog in the morning. As per the weather office forecast, cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

