Left Menu
Development News Edition

German student leaves India after beig asked to go for taking

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:17 IST
German student leaves India after beig asked to go for taking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A German student who took part in anti-CAA protests here last week has left India after the Bureau of Immigration authorities asked him to leave since his participation in demonstrations over domestic issues allegedly violated visa regulations. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, meanwhile, said the German national deserved the gratitude of Indians.

Jakob Lindenthal, who was here on an exchange program, was attached to the Physics Department of the IIT Madras and he left the country last night, sources in the institute said. Holding a placard that had an indirect reference to the Nazi persecution of the Jews in Germany between 1933-45 during the Hitler regime, he had told co-participants at a protest here last week that small measures against Jews had not attracted much attention initially.

Such measures eventually led to their mass killings, he had said. The placard read "1933-1945 We have been there." He had also held another one which read, "No democracy without dissent." Jakob, who had also taken part in a protest at the institute's Gajendra Circle against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, was a student of the Technical University of Dresden in Germany.

Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, said: "The German is reminding us of a dark chapter in the world's history so that we may not repeat that in India. The student deserves our gratitude. Where is the Director of IIT? Where is the Chairman? Let us hear from both of them.

Where are the other students of IIT? They should protest the reported expulsion of a German student." Pursuing his Master's degree, Jakob came to India in July this year and his program was to end next year at IIT Madras. An IIT student body, Chinta Bar, said he was asked to leave the country by the immigration department due to his participation in the anti-CAA protests.

Immigration authorities were unavailable for comments. In a tweet, Jakob said: "I will be alright. The best thing to do now: Change the world. A white guy evicted from India may get more media coverage, but this happens every day for even flimsier reasons and some people have nobody to call and nowhere to go."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and the rebels came a...

Melania Trump silently forges path through impeachment

Washington, Dec 24 AP Hillary Clinton spent the morning of her husbands impeachment visiting Capitol Hill to rally Democrats to his side. Pat Nixon kept assuring reporters her husband wouldnt quit right up until he did.Eliza Johnson, frail...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing wha...

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.We will be having a signing ceremony, yes, Trump told rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019