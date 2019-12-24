HP: Keylong, Manali, Kufri shiver at sub-zero temperatures; dense fog in Una

Weather was mainly dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh with dense fog observed in the plains and lower hills, whereas the temperature remained below normal in the state during the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said. Minimum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal, whereas the maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Low visibility was observed due to dense fog in Una and southwestern part of Kangra district, he added. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 12.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Manali in Kullu and Kufri in Shimla district shivered at minus 2.8 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added. The minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 2.2 and 2.7 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

Sundernagar recorded a low 0.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhuntar (0.2), Solan (0.6), Chamba (1.9), Dharamshala (2.2) and Palampur (2.5), Singh said. The minimum temperatures in Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Nahan was 3.2, 3.8, 4.8, 5, 6.4 and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 23 degrees Celsius, Singh added. The MeT department has forecast dry and cold weather in the coming days, he said.

