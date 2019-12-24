Ahead of assembly elections, Kejriwal releases report card of Delhi govt's top 10 achievements

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released a report card, listing out top 10 achievements of the AAP government in the last five years. The Kejriwal government has listed quality education, free health facility and subsidised electricity as its main achievements.

"We are sevaks (servants) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," Kejriwal said. "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," he said.

The AAP national convenor said the education budget has increased three times from Rs 6,600 crore to Rs 20,000 crore. Kejriwal claimed that in the last 70 years, a total of 17,000 classrooms were constructed in government schools in Delhi while during AAP's five-year tenure, 20,000 classrooms were built.

The second achievement listed in the report card is free health facility under the title of 'Quality Healthcare for All'. "We are the only government to spend 13 per cent of its budget on health. The budget was also increased from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore," the chief minister said.

"We also developed a vaccine for dengue with the help of the people of Delhi to fight the disease, which is called '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute'," he said. On providing subsidised electricity to residents of the national capital, Kejriwal said Delhi is the only city in India which has 24-hour electricity.

Talking about providing piped water supply to every household in Delhi, he said, "About 14 lakh people have been benefited through it. Water has been supplied to 1,554 unauthorised colonies," the chief minister said. "When our government was formed, the water situation in Delhi was in shambles. We increased the piped water supply from 58 per cent to 93 per cent. How is it possible that we could do all this work in five years but in the last 70 years, other governments were not able to supply water," he said.

The report card was released by the party ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi due early next year. Over the next two weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party will take the report card to 35 lakh households, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

During this period, the party is also planning to organise seven town halls and 700 'mohalla sabhas'. The AAP won 67 of the assembly 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.

On regularising unauthorised colonies in the city, the AAP leader said, "It is very easy to give a speech at Ramlila Maidan on unauthorized colonies, but it is quite difficult to work on the ground for their development." "Before we came to power in Delhi, both the opposition parties used to claim that they will work speedily for the regularization and development of the unauthorised colonies for votes. But both the parties have time and again deceived the residents of those colonies," he said.

"They forgot about their promises immediately after winning the elections. We have shown that the development of such colonies is possible because these colonies are not our vote bank. The people living there are our brothers and sisters," he added. Some of the other achievements mentioned in the report card include proactive measures to ensure women's safety, improvement of public transport, pro-people government and transformational governance.

Kejriwal said in a recent audit conducted by the CAG, it was found that Delhi is the only city to have a revenue surplus. "CAG is the most admired and trusted auditing agency of the central government, and we have gotten a clean chit from it," he said.

"It also said that Delhi maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, and before that, it was in loss. We have decreased the taxes and cost of living for the people of Delhi and provided most basic amenities for free, and we are still in profit," he said "I am also proud that Delhi provides the highest minimum wages in the country. We have increased their minimum wages from Rs 8,632 to Rs 14,842 - a rise of 70 per cent in last five years. This is directly going to benefit lakhs of poor in Delhi," he added.

