Act sternly against mafias: Rajasthan CM tells police, Home dept officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed the police and Home department officials to take strict action against the 'mafias' involved in organized crimes in the state. Addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gehlot directed the officials to launch a campaign against the mafias and form special teams at the district level.

He said the government will not tolerate any kind of carelessness and wants officers to act. He also asked the officials to strengthen Special Operation Group (SOG) and CID (CB) to tighten noose around the organised mafia. He said police officers and constables in special teams to be formed to deal with mafias should be imparted training separately.

Officers present in the meeting told that SOG units are being formed at the district level. Inspector-level officer will be the in-charge of each unit. Apart from this, CID Crime Branch is being strengthened. The officers said in compliance with the earlier directions of the chief minister, 'Special Fraud Investigation Unit' and 'Cyber Crime Investigation Unit' in SOG have been formed.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Yadav said land mafia, river sand (bajri) mafia, human trafficking mafia, adulteration mafia, recruitment and coaching mafia, fake medicine supply mafia, fake insurance gang and in border areas cattle theft mafia are active in the state. Apart from these, gangs involved in blackmailing through social media and blackmailing by lodging fake case are also active in the state, the DGP said.

