Mamata wishes people of West Bengal Merry Christmas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wished the people of the state a Merry Christmas. Banerjee said that she will join the Christmas prayer service scheduled at the St Paul's Cathedral in the city.

"#MerryChristmas I convey my good wishes to all my Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh brothers & sisters. Christmas is for all. The beauty of #Bangla is that we celebrate all festivals, spreading joy & peace. Like every year, this time too I will join the Christmas prayer service," Banerjee tweeted. Security in and around the city has been beefed up for Christmas..

