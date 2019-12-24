Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 21:45 IST
Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a reply to an RTI query. The Police received 18,861 complaints since January 2016 till August 2019. After going into these complaints, 1,422 personnel were suspended. However, 1,150 of those suspended were reinstated and departmental inquiry is pending against 487, the response to RTI query filed by PTI said.

A total of 122 police personnel have been sacked, it said. Former Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police Y K Tyagi told PTI that suspension of police personnel does not necessarily mean punishment, which is only decided after a departmental inquiry.

The punishment includes, no income increment, reducing years of service and termination. In cases of corruption, a case may be registered and the service can also be terminated, Tyagi said. Generally, the complaints against police personnel are received from the public and the department. If a court takes a decision against a police personnel, it is also looked into by the department, he said.

According to the RTI reply, the Central district police received 6,219 complaints against its personnel and suspended 75 of them, while services were terminated of 4 policemen. Departmental inquiry is on going against 34 personnel of the Central district police, it said.

Among other districts in the capital, 3,428 complaints were received by North-Western district police, followed by Shahadra (2,894), Outer district (2,585), Western district (1,419) and Dwarka (839), according to the RTI response. South East, South, East and North East districts did not provide details on the complaints, but did share information on the sacked and reinstated policemen.

Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa was not available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas

Hong Kong marked Christmas Eve with tear gas, petrol bombs and mall clashes on Tuesday night as battles between democracy activists and riot police swept through a major shopping district. The evenings unrest was the most sustained in what ...

UP: Four arrested for attempting to disrupt communal harmony, violating Sec-144

Police arrested four people for attempting to disrupt communal harmony and violating section-144 in Kairana area. The incident occurred on December 20. The four people who have been arrested have claimed that they are workers of Popular Fro...

'I'll be back' within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Reuters he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas, after going into exile in neighboring Argentina following a disputed election.In an interview in Buenos Aires, where Morales found ref...

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019