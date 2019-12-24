Devote particular attention to people living in remote J&K areas: Lieutenant governor

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday appealed to all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to come together and commit themselves to promoting transparent and accountable governance for rapid implementation of schemes and projects for development. In his message on eve of the 'good governance day', Murmu observed that for achieving speedy growth and development in the country, the efficient functioning of the government machinery was of vital importance.

He appealed to all stakeholders to come together and commit themselves to promoting transparent and accountable governance, saying it was the foundation for securing rapid implementation of schemes, projects for growth and development. Murmu said the government would always remain geared up to provide prompt, efficient, transparent and accountable administration for the betterment and welfare of the people.

The lieutenant governor urged the government officers and officials to ensure participatory administration at the grassroots level and devote particular attention to the difficulties faced by the neglected segments of society who live in remote, backward and unconnected areas of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB HMB

