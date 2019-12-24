Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslims have 150 countries to go,Hindus have only India:Guj CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:09 IST
Muslims have 150 countries to go,Hindus have only India:Guj CM

While Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world (for residence), India is the only country for Hindus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday while justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While addressing a rally in support of the CAA outside the Sabarmati Ashram here, the chief minister slammed the Congress for opposing the new law that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have migrated till December 31, 2014.

He accused the Congress of not honouring the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the issue. "There were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan at the time of Partition (in 1947). Now, due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has reduced to just 3 per cent. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do to help these distressed Hindus. And when we are doing it now, you are opposing it," said Rupani.

He said the Hindu population has shrunken to just 2 per cent in Bangladesh. "Out of 2 lakh Hindu and Sikh residents in Afghanistan some decades back, their number is just 500 today. Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there in only country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?" asked Rupani.

Seeking to counter protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in various of the country, Gujarat BJP leaders and government functionaries on Tuesday took part in such pro-CAA rallies across all 33 districts of the state. The rallies and demonstrations were organised by 'Nagrik Samitis' (citizen committees) having support of the RSS.

"Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan. Even Manmohan Singh had supported such proposal when he was the PM (under the Congress rule). The Congress must explain to the nation why the party is opposing the CAA now," said Rupani. Without taking names, Rupani also targetted Dalit leaders and outfits opposing the new citizenship law.

"There are 10,000 refugees from these countries living in Gujarat. Most of them who are living in Kutch are dalits, like Maheshwari and Meghwal communities. "Dalit leaders need to explain why they are not in favour of granting citizenship to these dalit refugees. By opposing the CAA, these dalit leaders have been exposed," said Rupani.

The BJP leader further said it was "misfortune of India" to have parties and leaders like the "Congress, the Communists and (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee". He accused them of "inciting" Muslims and other people to fulfill "their own political agenda and destabilise the government".

"It appears that these parties are having fear that they may have to lose power if Hindus become citizens and illegal immigrants thrown out under the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," the CM said. He said the BJP government in Gujarat has already started granting citizenship to such persecuted refugees.

Retired High Court Justice S M Soni, who heads Ahmedabad Nagrik Samiti, defended the CAA saying it does not violate any provisions of the Constitution as contended in some petitions filed before the supreme court against the act. "The Act does not bar a Muslim from applying for Indian citizenship. He can do so by following proper procedures. This Act does not discriminate. Provisions of the Constitution does not apply to those who are yet to become citizens. This Act has fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi," said Soni.

Various BJP leaders and ministers attended similar events organised in different parts of state throughout the day. In Surat, Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava and a large number of residents took part in a demonstration held near the collector's office and extended their support to the CAA.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh and local MLAs Purnesh Modi and Vivek Patel also participated in a protest in support of the new law..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas

Hong Kong marked Christmas Eve with tear gas, petrol bombs and mall clashes on Tuesday night as battles between democracy activists and riot police swept through a major shopping district. The evenings unrest was the most sustained in what ...

UP: Four arrested for attempting to disrupt communal harmony, violating Sec-144

Police arrested four people for attempting to disrupt communal harmony and violating section-144 in Kairana area. The incident occurred on December 20. The four people who have been arrested have claimed that they are workers of Popular Fro...

'I'll be back' within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Reuters he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas, after going into exile in neighboring Argentina following a disputed election.In an interview in Buenos Aires, where Morales found ref...

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019