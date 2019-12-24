Mumbai: Rly TC injured after being pushed onto the tracks

A ticket checker hurt his arm and has been hospitalised after he was pushed onto the tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai by unidentified passengers, railway officials said on Tuesday. The incident happened at 4:30pm on platform number two of Reay Road station, part of Central Railway's Harbour line network.

"Some passengers picked up a fight with TC Hareram Sharma after they were told to produce tickets. They then pushed him and he fell on the tracks. His arm was injured and he is in Byculla railway hospital," an official said. A Wadala railway police station official said they have been informed about the incident but no case has been filed as yet.

"We are gathering details of the incident from Sharma and then will begin investigations," said the railway police official..

