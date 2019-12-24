Left Menu
Three of family killed as car falls into gorge in HP

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:20 IST
Three members of a family, including an elderly couple, were killed as the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Tuesday, the police said.

Kewal Ram, a retired state government employee, his wife Kamla Devi and their relative Sunita Devi died as the vehicle fell into the gorge in Mundu near Deha village, they said.

Ram's daughter-in-law Anita Devi suffered injuries in the accident, the police added.

