Raj government bans sale of Chinese manjha

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday banned the sale of Chinese manjha, which is a plastic or synthetic string used for flying kites, officials said. The order was issued during a meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the matter of injuries due to the use of manjha was discussed in it, they said.

On the CM's directions, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup issued a letter to Jaipur and Jodhpur police commissioners and all district magistrates, asking them to immediately issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC to ban the sale and stock of such thread. He also asked them to initiate awareness in schools and colleges, apprising the students of the danger of using such strings for flying kites.

"Meetings may also be held with the distributors of Chinese manjha and kite sellers to apprise them of the prohibitory orders," Swarup said. Chinese manjhas are coated with substances like glass and iron and are used for flying kites which increases the possibility of injuries to humans and birds when they come in contact with the string.

Several people have been injured due to the use of such strings in the recent past. Kite flying is popular in Jaipur and other areas of the state on Makar Sankranti, on January 14. Kite lovers, particularly children, start flying kites several days prior to the festival.

