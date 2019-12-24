Left Menu
Will ensure adequate rehabilitation, resettlement for families displaced due to Jewar airport: MLA

  PTI
  Noida
  Updated: 24-12-2019 22:54 IST
  Created: 24-12-2019 22:54 IST
Around 3,500 families which will be displaced in Jewar after the construction work for an international airport begins in the region will be adequately compensated and rehabilitated, BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Tuesday. Singh made the remarks after a meeting with officials of the district administration and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Greater Noida which was convened to discuss issues of farmers whose land has been acquired for the Jewar airport.

"There are misconceptions regarding the resettlement process among the villagers but all efforts are being made to ensure a hassle-free resettlement and rehabilitation for them. A special identity card will be provided to them so that those displaced get full benefits accorded to them," the MLA said. His assurance came a day after hundreds of farmers poured on the roads in Greater Noida in protest seeking enhanced compensation for their land acquired over the years by the local authority.

Coming up along the Yamuna Expressway, the first phase of the Jewar airport will be spread over 1,235 hectares for which land has been acquired from six villages. The entire project would be completed in four phases and would be spread over 5,000 hectares.

Jewar Deputy Collector Abhay Singh said 3,500 families are to be displaced and they will be rehabilitated in Jewar Bangar where 45 hectare land has been acquired to settle them. "So far, Rs 2,710 crore has been distributed to the farmers in lieu of the land acquired from them," Singh said.

Over 1,239 hectare land from six villages of Rohi, Parohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera and Banwari Bas has been acquired, affecting 7,500 families. Of these, 3,500 families from three villages -- Rohi, Dayanathpur and Kishorepur -- will be displaced, according to officials. Recently, Switezerland-based Zurich Airport International AG was awarded the development contract for the Rs 29,560-crore Jewar airport, billed to be the biggest in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

