Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: No damage to Goa's claim,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a recent letter by the Union environment ministry to Karnataka on a project on the Mahadayi river does not damage the "rightful claim" of his state. Karnataka and Goa are embroiled in a dispute over sharing Mahadayi river water.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday wrote to the Karnataka government clarifying that environment clearance (EC) was not required for Kalsa Bhanduri project on Mahadayi river. Reacting to the development, Sawant tweeted, "I appeal to all Goans not to get panicked by the recent letter of Union Minister-MoEF being circulated in the media. The said letter does not damage the rightful claims of the State of Goa in any manner whatsoever, on the issue of river Mhadei." "Moreover, this topic is already before the Hon'ble Supreme Court and hence there can be no work carried out until the matter is decided finally. The public is assured that I remain committed to my stand of No Compromise on the subject of river Mhadei!," he further tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.