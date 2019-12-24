Maha: Lawyer held for social media comment on Ram Temple issue

A lawyer was arrested by Nagpur police from Pune for allegedly sending an offensive post against a community on Whatsapp and uploading similar content on Facebook about the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya, an official said on Tuesday. Mukul Ulhas Phadke (35) was absconding after a case was registered and he was arrested from Pune on Monday, said Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Sadar police station.

Phadke has been remanded in police custody till Thursday, he added. The complaint was filed by one Adil Mohammad Shafi Mohammad, who was part of the Whatsapp group on which the comment was made on November 12, the official said.

