Cold wave continues in Haryana and Punjab, Narnaul coldest at 3.2 deg C

Cold wave continued to sweep most parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Narnaul reeling at a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. A meteorological department official said severe cold weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

Narnaul in Haryana was colder by two degrees against normal limits. Hisar too recorded below normal minimum temperature at 4.1 degree Celsius, the MeT official said. Biting cold also continued in several other parts of Haryana including Karnal (6 degree Celsius), Rohtak (5 degree Celsius), Bhiwani (5.7 degree Celsius), Sirsa (6.1 degree Celsius) and Ambala (5.5 degree Celsius).

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest place recording a low of 4.6 degree Celsius. Ludhiana (5.5 degree Celsius), Patiala (5.8 degree Celsius), Bathinda (5.9 degree Celsius), Halwara (5.8 degree Celsius), Adampur (7.2 degree Celsius) and Amritsar (6.5 degree Celsius) too experienced a cold night. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.9 degree Celsius.

The MeT official said most parts of Haryana and Punjab were engulfed by a thick blanket of fog in the morning. The day-temperatures too have been hovering 6-9 notches below normal limits at most places in the two states including Chandigarh during the past over a week and settling in the range of 11-14 degrees Celsius, the official said.

"It is extremely cold here these days as both maximum and minimum temperatures have fallen sharply. I have not witnessed such a spell of cold weather in past many years. Fog is further worsening the situation," said Baldev Singh, an elderly resident here.

