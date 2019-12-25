Soldiers along LoC celebrate Christmas, sing carols

The higher reaches of North Kashmir along the Line of Control basked in Yuletide spirit on Wednesday with Army jawans celebrating Christmas by singing carols and dancing. 'Jingle bells jingle bells' rent the air as the temperature went down to around minus 15 degree Celsius and surroundings were covered with snow.

Jawans were seen enjoying all the way with one of them playing Santa Claus wearing a red coat and trousers with white fur collar and cuffs. There were also a couple of snowmen amid the jawans.

All the formations have a 'Sarv Dharma Sathal' (all-religion place) where soldiers belonging to various religions offer their prayers. Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, heading the strategically located Kashmir-based XV Corps, wished all officers and jawans a merry Christmas. He has joined locals at all the festivals which includes Eid and Shivratri.

